Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) vs. Pacific Drilling (PACDQ) Critical Survey

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE: OMP) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Pacific Drilling does not pay a dividend. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 348.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oasis Midstream Partners and Pacific Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Pacific Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.72 $49.21 million $0.43 41.88 Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.04 -$525.16 million N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A Pacific Drilling -164.26% -22.26% -9.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Pacific Drilling on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts floating rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Pacific Drilling S.A. is a subsidiary of Quantum Pacific International Limited. On November 12, 2017, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

