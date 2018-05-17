Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) and Live Ventures (LIVE) Financial Review

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ: OCSI) and Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oaktree Strategic Income and Live Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 2 0 0 2.00 Live Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oaktree Strategic Income currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Oaktree Strategic Income’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Strategic Income is more favorable than Live Ventures.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Live Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $46.57 million 5.35 -$8.76 million $0.76 11.12 Live Ventures $152.06 million 0.17 $6.50 million N/A N/A

Live Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income.

Volatility and Risk

Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Ventures has a beta of -3.18, meaning that its share price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Live Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.9% of Live Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Live Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income -8.28% 6.91% 3.43% Live Ventures 4.00% 16.42% 4.31%

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Live Ventures does not pay a dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Live Ventures beats Oaktree Strategic Income on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital. The Company invests in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company may also invest in unsecured loans, including subordinated loans, issued by private middle market companies, and senior and subordinated loans issued by public companies and equity investments. The senior loans that the Company targets have final maturities of 4 to 7 years. The Company seeks to invest in senior loans made primarily to private middle market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

Live Ventures Company Profile

Live Ventures Incorporated, a holding company, engages in the acquisition and operation of companies in various industries in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Retail and Online, and Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and markets carpets and rugs, and yarn products to carpet dealers focusing on the residential, niche commercial, and hospitality end-markets; manufactures carpets, and nylon and polypropylene monofilament turf yarn; and sells hard surface products. The Retail and Online segment operates 58 specialty entertainment retail storefronts that offer entertainment products, including new and pre-owned movies, video games, and music products, as well as ancillary products, such as books, comics, toys, and collectibles. It buys, sells, and trades in new and pre-owned movies, music, video games, electronics, and collectibles through 33 Vintage Stock, 3 V-Stock, 13 Movie Trading company, and 9 EntertainMart retail locations in Texas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, Arkansas, Utah, and New Mexico. This segment also offers services to customers, such as rentals, special orders, disc and video game hardware repair services, and other services. In addition, the Retail and Online segment operates LiveDeal.com, a deal engine, which connects restaurants with consumers, as well as offers marketing solutions to restaurants to provide customer awareness and merchant visibility on the Internet. Its deal engine is also involved in the online retail of products, including kitchen and dining products, apparel and sporting goods, and children's toys and beauty products. The Services segment offers InstantProfile line of products and services primarily consisting of directory listing services. The company was formerly known as LiveDeal, Inc. and changed its name to Live Ventures Incorporated in October 2015. Live Ventures Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

