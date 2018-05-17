O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,961 Shares of Stamps.com (STMP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,016,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,105,000 after buying an additional 115,609 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 391,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,558,000 after buying an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 211,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 86,383 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,349,000.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com opened at $246.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $245.40 and a 1-year high of $248.85.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.18, for a total value of $203,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 44,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $8,599,819.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,436.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,637 shares of company stock valued at $49,052,342 over the last 90 days. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.