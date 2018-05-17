O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Harris Co. (HRS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harris in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Harris by 980.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $3,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $7,843,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRS opened at $153.70 on Thursday. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Harris had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Harris’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

