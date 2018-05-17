Nyancoin (NYAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,152.00

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyancoin has a total market cap of $457,629.00 and approximately $3,152.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyancoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nyancoin Profile

NYAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info

Nyancoin Coin Trading

Nyancoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyancoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

