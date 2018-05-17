NVR, Inc. (NVR) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,397,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 67,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NVR by 56.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,416.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,114.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,102.49, for a total value of $1,551,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,498.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 248 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,064.06, for a total transaction of $759,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,446 shares in the company, valued at $13,622,810.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,271 shares of company stock worth $65,194,682. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR opened at $2,917.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,877.00 and a 1-year high of $2,924.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The construction company reported $39.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.44 by $7.90. NVR had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $25.12 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 196 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

