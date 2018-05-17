Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 175,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

Shares of NXR opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.