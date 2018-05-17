Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun (NUO) Shares Bought by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun (NYSE:NUO) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 63,443 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUO opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $13.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Mun Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

