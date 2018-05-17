NuStar GP Holdings L.L.C. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NSH)

NuStar GP Holdings L.L.C. (NYSE:NSH) – US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NuStar GP in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). NuStar GP had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 174.77%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSH. B. Riley started coverage on NuStar GP in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on NuStar GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NuStar GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

NSH opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. NuStar GP has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $526.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. NuStar GP’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar GP in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NuStar GP during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NuStar GP during the first quarter worth $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NuStar GP by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in NuStar GP during the first quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St.

