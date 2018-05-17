Numus (NMS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,393.00

Numus (CURRENCY:NMS) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Numus has a total market capitalization of $678,925.00 and $10,393.00 worth of Numus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Numus has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $408.26 or 0.04915770 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.01168990 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00047938 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00073013 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00113626 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00060648 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00040164 BTC.

About Numus

Numus (NMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Numus’ total supply is 2,750,877 coins. Numus’ official website is numus.cash . Numus’ official Twitter account is @http://numus.cash/

Numus Coin Trading

Numus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numus using one of the exchanges listed above.

