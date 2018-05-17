NRG Yield (NYLD) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NYLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Yield from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Yield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYLD opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. NRG Yield has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.18.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. NRG Yield had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NRG Yield will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Yield news, Director John Chlebowski sold 25,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $452,676.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Sotos acquired 6,200 shares of NRG Yield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield during the first quarter worth $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NRG Yield by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Yield

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

