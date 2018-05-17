NRG Yield (NYLD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Yield from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Yield from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NRG Yield opened at $17.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.18. NRG Yield has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. NRG Yield had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NRG Yield will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from NRG Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.91%.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Sotos bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Chlebowski sold 25,417 shares of NRG Yield stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $452,676.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in NRG Yield by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 757,154 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in NRG Yield in the first quarter worth $3,756,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Yield in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Yield by 72.2% in the first quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 297,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,561 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Yield by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 123,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Yield Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

