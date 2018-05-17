Novo Nordisk (NVO) Short Interest Up 53.4% in April

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,147,542 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the April 13th total of 1,399,529 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,608,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

Novo Nordisk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novo Nordisk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

