Novartis (NVS) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Novartis opened at $77.60 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Novartis has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

In other news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis bought 766,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

