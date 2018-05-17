Novartis (NVS) Position Lifted by Northern Capital Management LLC

Northern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

In other news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis purchased 766,666 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novartis opened at $77.60 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. Novartis has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.