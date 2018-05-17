Novartis’ (NVS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report released on Thursday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.81.
Shares of Novartis opened at $77.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $78.03.
In related news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis acquired 766,666 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.
