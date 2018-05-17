Novartis’ (NVS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.81.

Shares of Novartis opened at $77.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $78.03.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.04%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis acquired 766,666 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

