Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp opened at $15.96 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 million. research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 10,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $172,166.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $70,834.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,415.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 383,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

