Northern Trust (NTRS) COO Sells $312,797.94 in Stock

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $312,797.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jana R. Schreuder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 24th, Jana R. Schreuder sold 2,627 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $283,926.16.

On Friday, March 9th, Jana R. Schreuder sold 4,807 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $528,770.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Jana R. Schreuder sold 3,730 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $392,172.20.

NTRS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,825,000 after buying an additional 558,082 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

