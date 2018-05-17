Northern Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 1,100 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $100,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Wright bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.46 per share, with a total value of $101,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $269,174.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $84.46 and a 12-month high of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Spirit AeroSystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.48%.

Spirit AeroSystems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

