Nordstrom (JWN) Shares Gap Up to $49.86

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.66, but opened at $49.86. Nordstrom shares last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 3039900 shares traded.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 60.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ken Worzel sold 13,703 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $671,035.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 10,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $490,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,428 shares of company stock worth $1,793,068. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 542,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 289,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

