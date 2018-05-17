Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Releases Earnings Results

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 48.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.
Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 12,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,667. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.90%.
Nordic American Tanker Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
