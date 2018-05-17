Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Releases Earnings Results

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 48.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 12,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,667. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.90%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

