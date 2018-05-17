Noodles & Company (NDLS) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $9.65

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 5096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of analysts have commented on NDLS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $388.14 million, a P/E ratio of -465.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.33 and a beta of -0.49.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Daggett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

