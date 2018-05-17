Nomad Foods (NOMD) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $18.11

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 21507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $539.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

