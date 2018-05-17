Nomad Foods (NOMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Nomad Foods traded up $0.09, reaching $17.87, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.76. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $539.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,475,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222,559 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 7,606,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,832 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,708,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 563,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 566,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,997,000 after purchasing an additional 166,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

