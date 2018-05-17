Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Short Interest Update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 954,918 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the April 13th total of 605,935 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 808,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nomad Foods opened at $17.78 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $539.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.39 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Invictus RG grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 75,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

