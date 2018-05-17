Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Short Interest Update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 954,918 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the April 13th total of 605,935 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 808,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Nomad Foods opened at $17.78 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $17.64.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $539.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.39 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.
