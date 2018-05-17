Noah (NOAH) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $64.72

Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.72 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 11387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Noah from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.57.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Noah Holdings will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.

