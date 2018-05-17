Noah (NOAH) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $64.72

Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.72 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 11387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Noah from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.
