Nike (NKE) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Nike has a 12 month low of $69.62 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Nike from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Sunday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $68.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

