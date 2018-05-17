Nick Maddock Purchases 109 Shares of SIG plc (SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Nick Maddock acquired 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($204.04).

Nick Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 16th, Nick Maddock acquired 106 shares of SIG stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £157.94 ($214.24).

On Thursday, February 15th, Nick Maddock acquired 106 shares of SIG stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($205.62).

Shares of SIG opened at GBX 136.90 ($1.86) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. SIG plc has a 12 month low of GBX 108.25 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.90 ($2.51).

SIG (LON:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). SIG had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of GBX 287.84 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from SIG’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHI shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 194 ($2.63) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.36) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 145 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SIG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 158.64 ($2.15).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

