NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on May 17th, 2018 // No Comments

ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. TheStreet raised NexPoint Residential Trst from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NexPoint Residential Trst stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.79. NexPoint Residential Trst has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $27.04.

NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. NexPoint Residential Trst had a net margin of 47.13% and a return on equity of 28.96%. sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trst will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 68.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trst during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trst

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply