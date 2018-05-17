NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. TheStreet raised NexPoint Residential Trst from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NexPoint Residential Trst stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.79. NexPoint Residential Trst has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $27.04.

NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. NexPoint Residential Trst had a net margin of 47.13% and a return on equity of 28.96%. sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trst will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 68.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trst during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trst

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

