NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $19.46

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 1294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 target price on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 107.67%. equities analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 898.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 190,266 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 155,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 70,744 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 407.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

