News (NWS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about News (NASDAQ:NWS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. News earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8192412205085 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWS. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of News opened at $16.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. News has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.83.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

