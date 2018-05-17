Newpark Resources (NR) & Cactus (WHD) Critical Review

Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Newpark Resources and Cactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources 0.25% 3.10% 1.84% Cactus N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Newpark Resources and Cactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cactus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Newpark Resources currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Cactus has a consensus target price of $32.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.56%. Given Newpark Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Newpark Resources is more favorable than Cactus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newpark Resources and Cactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources $747.76 million 1.27 -$6.14 million $0.10 106.00 Cactus $341.19 million 7.56 $66.54 million $1,258.36 0.03

Cactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newpark Resources. Cactus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newpark Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Cactus shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Newpark Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 96.1% of Cactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cactus beats Newpark Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rentals, site construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction across the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

