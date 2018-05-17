NewLink Genetics (NLNK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ: NLNK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2018 – NewLink Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/5/2018 – NewLink Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NewLink Genetics Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for cancer treatment. Its portfolio also includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy products used for the treatment of oncology indications. NewLink Genetics Corporation is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

5/4/2018 – NewLink Genetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – NewLink Genetics was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – NewLink Genetics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/16/2018 – NewLink Genetics was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Data from a Phase I study of indoximod in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) presented at AACR were positive, in our view, but given the recent failure of Incyte’s (INCY, NC) epacadostat, we do not believe that is likely to sway investors at this point.””

4/12/2018 – NewLink Genetics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC.

4/9/2018 – NewLink Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

4/9/2018 – NewLink Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

4/6/2018 – NewLink Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/6/2018 – NewLink Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2018 – NewLink Genetics was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

4/6/2018 – NewLink Genetics was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NewLink Genetics traded down $0.19, hitting $5.09, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 686,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,154. The company has a market cap of $192.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.25. NewLink Genetics Co. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $5.27.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 193.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. sell-side analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics Co. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NewLink Genetics by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

