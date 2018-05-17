New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Extreme Networks (EXTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,809,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,691,000 after buying an additional 2,453,458 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 811.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 933,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after buying an additional 830,833 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,113.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 495,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 487,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 414,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 663,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 355,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $431,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $767,400. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.32 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

