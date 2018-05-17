New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,800 Shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boise Cascade L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 17,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $742,927.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,594.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 5,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $261,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade opened at $44.45 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boise Cascade L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade L.L.C. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

