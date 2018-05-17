New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) have trended positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York Mortgage Trust earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0509408493562 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYMT. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust traded up $0.01, reaching $6.18, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 26,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,306. The firm has a market cap of $687.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 88.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

