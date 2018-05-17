New Jersey Mining (NJMC) Issues Earnings Results

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.04%.

New Jersey Mining remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Mining has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

In other New Jersey Mining news, Director Kevin G. Shiell bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

