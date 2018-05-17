New Age Beverages (NBEV) Stock Price Up -4.3%

Shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 3,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 689,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

NBEV has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other New Age Beverages news, Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $35,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 56.3% in the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 160,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 470,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 182,529 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Grove Capital LP raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 1,679,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 738,251 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. The company offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally.

