Nevro (NVRO) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nevro earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.8332424748895 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

NVRO opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of -0.52. Nevro has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $78.43.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $122,168.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $560,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,116 shares of company stock worth $19,446,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

