Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $93.50

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.50 and last traded at $92.43, with a volume of 26065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.86.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a current ratio of 11.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 126,832 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $10,241,684.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,264,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,115.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,705 shares of company stock worth $17,485,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,151,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,712,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,061,000 after acquiring an additional 132,749 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after acquiring an additional 657,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

