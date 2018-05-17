Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $92.60 and a one year high of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 75,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $6,828,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 126,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $10,241,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,865 shares in the company, valued at $38,264,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,705 shares of company stock worth $17,485,904. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,759,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the period.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

