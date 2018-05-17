Neuburgh Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,416.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS raised their price objective on NVR from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,114.00.

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,049.78, for a total value of $37,253,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,056 shares in the company, valued at $244,153,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 47 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,000.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,271 shares of company stock valued at $65,194,682. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $2,917.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,877.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,924.15.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The construction company reported $39.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.44 by $7.90. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $25.12 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 196 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

