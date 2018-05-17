Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO) Shares Bought by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 197.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 166.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 88,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd opened at $4.75 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd

There is no company description available for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc

