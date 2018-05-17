Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 40,270 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,270 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $154,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 236.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 191,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 134,509 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $67,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group opened at $37.37 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.38). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $501.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

