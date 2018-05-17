Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,493 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $149,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson purchased 25,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet opened at $114.54 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $111.77 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

