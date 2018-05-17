Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 206,147 Shares of FedEx (FDX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,147 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $536,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in FedEx by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx opened at $247.12 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. FedEx has a one year low of $246.94 and a one year high of $248.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $306.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $284.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

