Network-1 Security Solutions (NTIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Network-1 Security Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Network-1 Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 39,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,943. Network-1 Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

About Network-1 Security Solutions

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

