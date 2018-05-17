Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) Trading Down 43.7%

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) shares fell 43.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.87. 1,284,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,499% from the average session volume of 80,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

NETS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Netshoes (CAYMAN) has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $89.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. analysts expect that Netshoes will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netshoes (CAYMAN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Netshoes (CAYMAN) by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 149,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Netshoes (CAYMAN) during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Company Profile

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

