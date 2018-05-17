Netlist (NLST) Trading Up -5.6%

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 10,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,661,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netlist from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Netlist alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.91.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. equities analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.