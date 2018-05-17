NetEase (NTES) Upgraded to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTES. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.13.
Shares of NetEase stock traded down $18.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.76. 188,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. NetEase has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $269.29.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.