NetEase (NTES) Upgraded to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTES. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.13.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $18.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.76. 188,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. NetEase has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $269.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.

